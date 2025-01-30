Several figure skaters, along with their coaches and families, were traveling on an American Airlines plane that crashed into an Army helicopter near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening. The plane ended up crashing into the Potomac River.

United States Figure Skating announced that the skaters were on their way back from a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas this past weekend.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.," U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts."

U.S. Figure Skating didn't state the identity of any of the figure skaters that were traveling on the flight.

Sixty passengers and four crew members were on the flight, and Army officials revealed that three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. The airplane was attempting to land when it collided with the helicopter.

According to Washington D.C. fire chief John Donnelly, there aren't expected to be any survivors on either aircraft, and it's become a recovery operation as a result. Donnelly stated that 27 bodies were found from the American Airplines jet and one from the Army helicopter.

Two of the figure skating coaches were identified as Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov by the Kremlin. Shiskova and Naumov won a pairs title at the 1994 figure skating world championships and also competed in the Olympics on two occasions.

There's yet to be a reason given for the collision, but all air traffic at the airport was postponed as dive teams searched for victims. Flights are expected to start back up at Reagan around 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The International Skating Union released a statement expressing their condolences.

"We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board," the figure skating body said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport -- it's a close-knit family -- and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time."

At least 300 first responders were dispatched to the crash site with inflatable rescue boats being used in the Potomac Rivers from along the George Washington Parkway, which is located just north of Reagan.

This marks the first fatal crash involving a United States commercial aircraft since 2009 in Buffalo, New York. In that particular crash, all 45 passengers, two pilots, and two flight attendants were killed aboard a Bombardier DHC-8 propeller plane.