The NFL returns on Thursday and now is the time to take action on the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Bet on the MLB, WNBA, U.S. Open quarterfinals or soccer today and then load up with 12 bonus bets worth $25 each to use on the Week 1 NFL schedule. The NFL begins on Thursday with Eagles vs. Cowboys and also includes primetime matchups like Chiefs vs. Chargers on Friday, Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday and Bears vs. Vikings on Monday. Click here to get the upgraded DraftKings promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos:

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to get the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

Get started here:

DraftKings will give you bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

NFL betting is finally back and DraftKings is adding new betting options for virtually every game every day in the lead up to Eagles vs. Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday and all the rest of the Week 1 action as it unfolds. After Dallas traded away star edge rusher Micah Parsons last week, the Eagles are now 8-point favorites in the Week 1 NFL odds while the over/under is up to 47.5.

Meanwhile, Parsons is battling a back injury but is expected to receive an injection and make his Packers debut on Sunday against the Lions at 4:25 p.m. ET. Green Bay is favored by 2.5 points in that contest while the over/under is 46.5. If you're looking to bet NFL player props in that game, Jared Goff's over/under for total passing yards is 241.5 and Josh Jacobs is priced at -155 to score a touchdown. Bet on Week 1 NFL action now and get $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

If you're wondering how to bet on baseball on Tuesday and collect your bonus bets with plenty of time to spare for the start of football, there are 14 games on the MLB schedule today. That includes Tigers vs. Mets at 6:40 p.m. ET when rookie sensation Nolan McLean takes the mound for New York. McLean dazzled by throwing eight innings of shutout ball against the Phillies last week and the Mets are -144 favorites in the latest MLB odds while the Tigers are +118 underdogs.

McLean's over/under for total strikeouts is 5.5, a hurdle he's cleared in each of his previous three MLB starts. Other options among MLB player props include Aaron Judge to homer in Houston (+265), Shohei Ohtani to steal a base in Pittsburgh (+700) and Cal Raleigh to record an RBI in Tampa Bay (+145). Bet any of those options today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly and over $200 off on NFL Sunday ticket as a new user.

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.