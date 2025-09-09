Games are slated to happen in the MLB and WNBA on Tuesday, and new users can win big with the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to raise your bankroll for more MLB betting, with Reds vs. Padres, Diamondbacks vs. Giants, and Red Sox vs. Athletics in the later slate of games. Meanwhile, in the WNBA, the Fever host the Lynx in a marquee matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to get the newest FanDuel promo code for new users and take advantage of one of the most sought-after sportsbook promos:

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

There's no code required for this online sports betting offer, but you must be a new user of legal age in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to FanDuel, or click here. Create an account by entering all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Deposit $5 or more and place a wager of at least $5. There's no minimum odds requirement.

Once your bet settles as a win, FanDuel will issue you $300 in bonus bets along with the winnings and stake from your original bet. Bonus bets can be spent in whatever increments you choose, and they expire in seven days. They cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus funds, you'll receive the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

MLB betting preview

In MLB betting, the St. Louis Cardinals (72-73) are on the road to play the Seattle Mariners (76-68) at 9:40 p.m. ET. The Mariners are on a three-game win streak, including a 4-2 win over the Cardinals last night. George Kirby (8-7, 4.47 ERA) takes the mound for Seattle, and Matthew Liberatore (7-11, 4.15 ERA) does the same for the Cards. The Mariners are a -210 moneyline favorite, and the over/under is 7.5. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

WNBA betting preview

In WNBA betting, the Indiana Fever (23-20) hosts the Minnesota Lynx (33-9) in a cross-conference tilt at 7:30 p.m. ET. Minnesota beat the Golden State Valkyries 78-72 in their last outing. Indiana is also coming off a win, defeating the Washington Mystics 94-65 on Sept. 7. The Lynx are 2.5-point favorites, and the over/under is listed at 161. Earn $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins at FanDuel:

Responsible Gaming

FanDuel takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to practice gaming responsibly. That includes taking timeouts, setting deposit limits, and using self-exclusion measures. FanDuel also has state and national helpline contact information on its platform for those who need additional assistance. Those who need additional help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER to get help now.