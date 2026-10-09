The Philadelphia Eagles have made a surprise personnel move as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London. The team has released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, according to multiple reports.

Dalton, who will turn 39 later this month, was intercepted in his only pass attempt this season. It occurred in the end zone during the first half of Philadelphia's eventual Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears when Jalen Hurts temporarily left the game after getting hit by Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson.

Dalton's spot on the Eagles' depth chart will be replaced by Tanner McKee and rookie Cole Payton. McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick, has made one start in the last two years. He has five career touchdown passes and one interception and has completed 61.4% of his passes. Payton, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, has yet to play in a regular-season game.

While the Eagles adjust their quarterback room, Dalton will begin his search for a new team. A three-time Pro Bowler, Dalton spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Bengals, with whom he helped lead to the playoffs five straight seasons from 2011-16. He has also spent time with the Saints, Bears and Panthers.

In his career, Dalton has thrown for 39,793 yards, 254 touchdowns, and 152 interceptions. He has completed 62.6% of his passes.

Where will Dalton end up next? Here are a few possible landing spots.

Vikings

Minnesota could use another backup quarterback after it traded JJ McCarthy to the Giants. In Dalton, the Vikings would have two veteran quarterbacks behind Kyler Murray, alongside Carson Wentz. Wentz played well earlier this season after Murray sustained an injury.





Giants

Speaking of the Giants, they could also use a veteran quarterback after losing Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury. Jameis Winston is coming off his best game as a Giant, but it's safe to say that the Giants would still benefit from having another quarterback in the room. However, after acquiring JJ McCarthy, it's unlikely they're willing to make another move.





Saints

This is a situation where Dalton could serve as a mentor for Tyler Shough, whose season so far has had its share of ups and downs. At this point, Shough does not have a mentor in the quarterback room. His current backup is Spencer Rattler, who is a year younger than he is. Dalton could be a valuable sounding board for a young room looking for some guidance.





Dolphins

Like New Orleans, Dalton could serve as a mentor in Miami for Malik Willis, who is currently entrenched in his first season as a full-time starter. Willis' current backup, Kyle McCord, is also in his first year with the Dolphins and has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game. But the question remains whether the tanking Dolphins would go after a quarterback now or get their pick during the 2027 NFL Draft.





Titans

Another team where Dalton could help a young quarterback find his footing. Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is still growing as a starting quarterback. It's safe to assume that a player with Dalton's experience would help him with his continued development.