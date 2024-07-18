After a battle spanning an entire season of racing, Season 10 of the ABB Formula E World Championship remains thoroughly undecided and completely up for grabs entering this weekend's London E-Prix, a double-header season finale to decide the series title. Coming off of the most recent race in Portland, seven drivers remain mathematically eligible to win the World Championship as the London ExCeL Circuit gets set to host Rounds 15 and 16 of Season 10.

Entering championship weekend, Nick Cassidy currently holds a 12-point lead on both Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein as he looks to break through and win his first World Championship after two runner-up finishes in a row. But although Evans and Wehrlein mark his nearest competition, they aren't all he has to worry about: Antonio Felix da Costa's three wins in a row have put him just 33 points back of the championship lead, and Oliver Rowland (-36), Jean-Eric Vergne (-38) and Jake Dennis (-45) all remain mathematically eligible in the title fight.

There is also the matter of the Teams' Championship to be settled, as Jaguar TCS Racing is trying to hang onto a 33-point lead it possesses over TAG Heuer Porsche. That and the driver's championship battle will both be decided in a double header at the ExCeL Circuit, a unique indoor-outdoor course integrating two different environments into its 20-turn layout.

Both races of the London E-Prix will be live on CBS, with both rounds at noon Saturday and Sunday.

How to watch the London E-Prix

Round 15

Date: Saturday, July 20

Location: ExCeL London -- London, U.K.

Time: Noon ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Round 16

Date: Sunday, July 21

Location: ExCeL London -- London, U.K.

Time: Noon ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+