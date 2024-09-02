This Fourth of July certainly wasn't the same. Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut didn't take part in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, and no records were broken as a result.

Chestnut was banned from competing in the annual Fourth of July tradition at Coney Island due to his new partnership with Impossible Foods. This came after Chestnut stated that Major League Eating altered the terms of his agreement in regard to endorsing other products. Chestnut revealed that he thought it was too close to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest to make any changes.

While Chestnut didn't compete on the Fourth of July, he will have the opportunity to rekindle the flame of an old rivalry with fellow competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi. The two did compete for the Mustard Belt on several occasions. Kobayashi had won the iconic competition from 2001 until 2006 when Chestnut arrived on the scene.

The two haven't faced off in 15 years. Chestnut is a 16-time winner of the Mustard Belt, while also holding the record for the most hot dogs and buns eaten with 76 in 10 minutes.

Now, Chestnut and Kobayashi will see who can eat the most hot dogs at a Netflix event called "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" on Monday. The event will be co-hosted by actor Rog Riggle and former WWE superstar Nikki Garcia (Nikki Bella). Prior to Chestnut and Kobayashi doing battle, 2015 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie will have an unknown competitor.

Where to watch "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef"

Date: Monday, Sept. 2

Location: Hyper X Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Stream: Netflix