Athletes and coaches from across several sports have officially thrown their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. On Saturday morning, the Harris campaign announced the formation of "Athletes for Harris," which will be led by 10 prominent American sports figures.

"Athletes for Harris" will have 10 co-chairs responsible for "recruiting fellow athletes to help the campaign." That list includes major names from football, tennis, basketball, soccer and the Paralympics.

Thomas Booker, Philadelphia Eagles DT

Magic Johnson, NBA legend

Billie Jean King, 12-time Grand Slam champion

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach

Ali Krieger, two-time Women's World Cup champion

Candace Parker, three-time WNBA champion

Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks head coach

Dawn Staley, South Carolina head coach

Ali Truwit, two-time Paralympic silver medalist

Chris Paul, 12-time NBA All-Star

The campaign said it will lean on those individuals to build more support from other athletes in the final weeks of the campaign between Harris, the sitting vice president and Democratic candidate, and Donald Trump, the former president and Republican candidate. Early in-person voting has begun in some states, with Election Day coming on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

On top of those 10 co-chairs, the Harris campaign also announced endorsements from 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers, including Emmitt Smith, Kellen Winslow and Calvin Johnson. This comes on the heels of more than 50 former HBCU stars announcing their support for the Harris-Walz ticket as well.

"Athletes are among the most trusted voices for key voting blocs, especially young men, making them uniquely qualified campaigners for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz's campaign," the campaign said in its announcement.

One of the biggest figures to endorse Harris this election season is Warriors superstar, the four-time NBA -- and newly-minted Olympic gold medal -- champion Stephen Curry. He appeared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to officially announce his support for the campaign.