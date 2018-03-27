Larry Nassar's Michigan State supervisor gets arrested after being fired last month

With Larry Nassar being sentenced to what will amount to life behind bars, Michigan State University is now trying to address the system that made his crimes possible. Nassar's boss when he was at Michigan State, former dean William Strampel, has reportedly been arrested for his role (or lack thereof) in Nassar's crimes. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth confirmed to The Detroit Free Press that Strampel was being held, but he said that he wouldn't comment on the charges until arraignment.

The Free Press, however, is reporting that Strampel is being held for multiple charges, including at least one felony and several misdemeanors.

Here's what you should know about the situation so far:

The process to get Strampel arrested was kicked off by interim president John Engler. Strampel was stripped of his tenure and subsequently fired in February after failing to enact special protocols put in place after an investigation into Nassar's sexual assault in 2014. Nassar was let go in 2016 for his failure to comply with the protocols. Strampel later confessed that after the Title IX review cleared Nassar, he did not try to enforce them.

Nassar has been accused of molesting well over 100 female students and athletes, and was also convicted for the possession of child pornography. Survivors of his systemic abuse are happy with the move to arrest Strampel, who was supportive of Nassar throughout the investigation into him.

"Our clients are encouraged by the Attorney General's action today," attorney John Manly, who represents over 150 of the survivors, said in a statement. "It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable."

At 70 years old, Strampel is being held in the Ingham County Jail, and there will be a press conference at noon on Tuesday held by the attorney general to give an update on the investigation.