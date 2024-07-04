Miki Sudo will attempt to win the women's division of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for a 10th time when she chows down in the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Fourth of July on Coney Island in New York City. Sudo, a 38-year-old from Tampa, Fla., has won nine of the last 10 Hot Dog Eating Contests. The only year during that stretch when she did not win was 2021 when she sat out the competition due to pregnancy. This year, Miki Sudo is the -1000 favorite in the women's division of the 2024 Hot Dog Eating Contest odds.

Meanwhile on the men's side, James Webb is the -105 favorite, followed closely by Geoffrey Esper at +120. American Joey Chestnut, who has won the contest a record 16 times, is not scheduled to compete. The event is set to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Before making any Hot Dog Eating Contest picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine writer Matt Severance has to say.

Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005.

Top 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest predictions

One pick Severance is backing for Thursday's event is Esper to cover the 9.5 hot dog spread (-120) against Miki Sudo. Esper is arguably the biggest beneficiary of 16-time champion Joey Chestnut not competing. Esper has finished second to Chestnut in the contest in each of the last three years.

Ranked No. 2 in the world behind only Chestnut, Esper has a long list of accomplishments in competitive eating. He was the 2017 and 2019 Hooters wing-eating champion and holds 19 Major League Eating records. "Esper trains for this event by cooking 50 dogs, putting them on a platter and seeing if he can down them all in 10 minutes," Severance told SportsLine. See all the Hot Dog Contest picks at SportsLine.

