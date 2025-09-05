The opening week of the NFL season continues and now is the perfect time to use the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users a 100% deposit match up to $100. There are several must-see games in the opening week, including an NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Baker Mayfield will try to lead the Buccaneers to their fifth consecutive division title. Friday's action includes Chiefs vs. Chargers from Brazil. Click here to get the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Sleeper Fantasy bonus code on Friday

Here are three easy steps for how to use Sleeper bonus code CBSSPORTS. Follow these steps to claim your Sleeper sign-up bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button above to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Sleeper or click here.



How to enter the Sleeper bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information. Make sure there is a Sleeper bonus code being applied in the promotion section: enter CBSSPORTS if it is not already there.



How to Activate Sleeper bonus code For new users: make a deposit of at least $10 into your Sleeper wallet. This deposit will be matched 100% up to a maximum of $100, providing you with bonus credits equal to your deposit amount. Note that the bonus funds must be used to enter contests before they can be withdrawn.

Get started here:

Best CFB Sleeper Fantasy picks for Sept. 5

Here are some of the top NFL Sleeper Fantasy picks for Friday (also picks from SportsLine model unless otherwise specified):

RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, 49.5 rushing yards - Less (1.84x)

Pacheco was limited to just seven games last season. He had 83 carries for 310 yards (3.7 average) and one touchdown. SportsLine's model projects that he'll rush under 49.5 yards, and in 10,000 simulations, he averaged 28.9 yards. He failed to reach 50 yards rushing in five games. In three postseason games, he rushed for 20 or fewer yards in three games, including just seven yards on three carries in the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Pick it at Sleeper:

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins, 68.5 receiving yards - Less (1.90x)

Hill played in 17 games last season, catching 81 passes for 959 yards (11.8 average) and six touchdowns. He registered less than 69 yards receiving in 10 games. In a 16-10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 20, he caught one pass for eight yards. The SportsLine model projects Hill to have 47.9 receiving yards, for a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals, 69.5 rushing yards - Less (1.81x)

Conner has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in each of the last two years. In 16 games in 2024, he carried 236 times for 1,094 yards (4.6 average) and eight touchdowns. He rushed for fewer than 70 yards in four of his last seven games. The model projects 51.3 rushing yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Sleeper Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.32x:

Now that you've seen some of the best prop picks at Sleeper, you can also get NFL picks for every game from the proven model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Check them out and then take advantage of the latest Sleeper Fantasy promo code -- CBSSPORTS.