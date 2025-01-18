There's a new league on the scene in the women's basketball world. Unrivaled, which was cofounded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to give players an alternative to going overseas in the offseason, continued Week 1 action with a pair of games Saturday afternoon at Wayfair Arena just outside of Miami.
Day 2 served as the debut for the two teams that didn't play Friday, Phantom BC and Laces BC. The Phatom struggled to find a rhythm due to being shorthanded due to an calf injury to Marina Mabrey, who'll be out for two to four weeks. Sabrina Ionescu hit the court in a competitive game for the first time since her offseason surgery and led the way for her team with 14 points. Laces guard Kayla McBride led all scorers with 25 points and went 6 of 12 from the perimeter to lead her team to a 86-48 win. Tiffany Hayes tallied nine assists to help the Laces.
In the second game, Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded her second game-winning bucket for the Lunar Owls, though this time it was with a free throw. Collier, who is also the Lunar Owls (2-0) captain, led all scorers with 31 points in the 79-70 defeat of Rose BC (0-2).
Week 1 will conclude Monday night with two more games. Vinyl BC (1-0) will take on Phantom BC (0-1) and Laces (1-0) will face Mist BC (0-1). The first game is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.
Unrivaled's regular season will run through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.
Week 1
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 17
- Lunar Owls BC 84, Mist BC 80
- Vinyl BC 79, Rose BC 73
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Laces, 86, Phantom 48
- Lunar Owls BC 79, Rose BC 70
Monday, Jan. 20
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 9:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 2
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 24
- Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Jan. 25
- Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Jan. 27
- Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 3
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Phantom BC vs. Rose BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, Feb. 3
- Mist BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 4
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 7
- Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 8
- Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 10
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD
Thursday, Feb. 13
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD
Week 5
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 14
- 1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 6
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 21
- Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, Feb. 22
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV
Monday, Feb. 24
- Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 7
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, Feb. 28
- Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 1
- Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV
- Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 3
- Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 8
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Friday, March 7
- Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT
- Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT
Saturday, March 8
- Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV
- Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV
Monday, March 10
- Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT
- Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT
Week 9 (Playoffs)
All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.
Sunday, March 16
- Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD
- Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD
Monday, March 18
- Final: TBD vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD