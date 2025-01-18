There's a new league on the scene in the women's basketball world. Unrivaled, which was cofounded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier to give players an alternative to going overseas in the offseason, continued Week 1 action with a pair of games Saturday afternoon at Wayfair Arena just outside of Miami.

Day 2 served as the debut for the two teams that didn't play Friday, Phantom BC and Laces BC. The Phatom struggled to find a rhythm due to being shorthanded due to an calf injury to Marina Mabrey, who'll be out for two to four weeks. Sabrina Ionescu hit the court in a competitive game for the first time since her offseason surgery and led the way for her team with 14 points. Laces guard Kayla McBride led all scorers with 25 points and went 6 of 12 from the perimeter to lead her team to a 86-48 win. Tiffany Hayes tallied nine assists to help the Laces.

In the second game, Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded her second game-winning bucket for the Lunar Owls, though this time it was with a free throw. Collier, who is also the Lunar Owls (2-0) captain, led all scorers with 31 points in the 79-70 defeat of Rose BC (0-2).

Week 1 will conclude Monday night with two more games. Vinyl BC (1-0) will take on Phantom BC (0-1) and Laces (1-0) will face Mist BC (0-1). The first game is scheduled to tip at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.

Unrivaled's regular season will run through March 10, with the highly-anticipated 1-on-1 tournament set to for Feb. 10, 13 and 14. The four-team, single-elimination playoffs will start with the semifinals on March 16 and the championship on March 18.

For everything you need to know about the league, go here.

Week 1

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 17

Lunar Owls BC 84, Mist BC 80

Vinyl BC 79, Rose BC 73

Saturday, Jan. 18

Laces, 86, Phantom 48

Lunar Owls BC 79, Rose BC 70

Monday, Jan. 20

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 9:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 2

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 24

Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Jan. 25

Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Jan. 27

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 3

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Jan. 31

Phantom BC vs. Rose BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 1

Mist BC vs. Vinyl BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Rose BC vs. Laces BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, Feb. 3

Mist BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 4

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 7

Phantom BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Mist BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 8

Vinyl BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Lunar Owls BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 10

1-on-1 Tournament, 7 p.m. -- TBD

Thursday, Feb. 13

1-on-1 Tournament, 6:30 p.m. -- TBD

Week 5

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 14

1-on-1 Tournament, 7:30 p.m. -- TBD

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Vinyl BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Laces BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 6

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 21

Rose BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Vinyl BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, Feb. 22

Lunar Owls BC vs. Laces BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Phantom BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7 p.m. -- truTV

Monday, Feb. 24

Rose BC vs. Phantom BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Mist BC vs. Laces BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 7

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, Feb. 28

Laces BC vs. Vinyl BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Phantom BC vs. Mist BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 1

Vinyl BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 6 p.m. -- truTV

Rose BC vs. Mist BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 3

Laces BC vs. Rose BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Phantom BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 8

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Friday, March 7

Phantom BC vs. Laces BC, 7:15 p.m. -- TNT

Lunar Owls BC vs. Rose BC, 8:15 p.m. -- TNT

Saturday, March 8

Laces BC vs. Mist BC, 6 p.m. -- tru TV

Vinyl BC vs. Phantom BC, 7 p.m. -- tru TV

Monday, March 10

Mist BC vs. Lunar Owls BC, 7:30 p.m. -- TNT

Rose BC vs. Vinyl BC, 8:30 p.m. -- TNT

Week 9 (Playoffs)

All times ET and all games will also stream on Max.

Sunday, March 16

Semifinal 1: TBD vs. TBD, 7:15 p.m. -- TBD

Semifinal 2: TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. -- TBD

Monday, March 18