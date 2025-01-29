Week 2 of Unrivaled is in the books, and the action was much more competitive than Week 1, which is all we can ask. It's hard to believe that we're now a quarter of the way through the regular season, but so it goes in this short offseason league, where there's little margin for error.

The Lunar Owls and Laces remained undefeated and have created some separation at the top of the standings. Barring a total collapse over the next few weeks, both teams have essentially guaranteed themselves a playoff spot already. Their showdown on Friday will be the most anticipated game of the season to date.

At the other end of the spectrum, Rose, Phantom and Mist are already in trouble. Those three teams have a combined 2-10 record and have struggled to score and take care of the ball. The good news, at least for one of them, is that four teams make the playoffs, so someone from that bunch will sneak in by default.

As the inaugural season moves along, here are CBS Sports' latest Unrivaled Power Rankings.

1. Lunar Owls BC (4-0) – Last week: No. 3

What even is there to say about Napheesa Collier at this point. She has been unbelievable to lead Lunar Owls to a perfect start. Her 37-point, 18-rebound, five-assist, three-steal performance in their blowout win over Phantom was by far the best individual effort by any player to start the season. She leads the league in scoring, rebounding and blocks, and is shooting 61.3% from the field.

2. Laces BC (4-0) – Last week: No. 1

Laces' injury situation got even worse Friday when Alyssa Thomas left their win over Vinyl -- one of the games of the season so far -- with a knee injury. Thomas sat out of their win over Rose on Monday, and it's unclear when she'll be back. Jackie Young, meanwhile, remains sidelined with her own knee issue. That the Laces are off to a perfect start despite losing their two best players says a lot about their competitiveness.

3. Vinyl BC (2-2) – Last week: No. 2

After a perfect Week 1, Vinyl lost both of their contests in Week 2. They had to play Laces and Lunar Owls, though, and were largely competitive against both, so there shouldn't be any long-term concern. The stats and their performances both say they're much closer in status to the two undefeated teams ahead of them than the group of three at the bottom of the standings.

4. Rose BC (1-3) – Last week: No. 4

Rose finally got on the board with a victory over Mist on Saturday, and did so in large part thanks to big games off the bench from Lexie Hull and Azura Stevens, who combined for 35 points. In Rose's other three games combined, those two have combined for 15 points. All told, they are 27th and 29th, respectively, in scoring among the 29 players who have appeared in four games. Rose need more consistent performances from those two.

5. Phantom BC (1-3) – Last week: No. 6

Phantom's first win was quickly overshadowed by another no show, this time against Lunar Owls. Through the first two weeks, four of the league's 12 games have been decided by 15 points or more; three of those were Phantom defeats. They are last in the league in scoring (62.3 points per game) and first in turnovers (10.3 per game). While they don't have the worst record, they have had the worst performances.

6. Mist BC (0-4) – Last week: No. 5

Mist endured another frustrating week and are now the only winless team in the league. After two narrow defeats to Phantom and Rose, three of their four losses have come by five points or fewer. The biggest issue for Mist continues to be 3-point shooting. They went 6 of 29 in their two games this weekend and for the season are a brutal 14 of 65 (21.5%). As the Mist's results have shown, it's hard to win when you can't shoot.