Players will attempt to shore up their status in signature events and the 2025 PGA Tour season this week at the 2024 Bermuda Championship. Serving as the penultimate event in the FedEx Cup Fall, the Bermuda Championship will once again be the grounds on which competitors make one last push to the finish line.

Presidents Cup participant and FedEx Cup No. 51 Mackenzie Hughes headlines the action. Already secure of his place in the field for the first two signature events of 2025, the Canadian looks to follow in the footsteps of last week's winner, Austin Eckroat, and parlay his house money into another victory on the PGA Tour.

Hughes is joined by the likes of Maverick McNealy, Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Nick Taylor, Ben Griffin and Kevin Yu not only in the field but also in the Aon Next 10. Hoping to upend some of those listed are players such as Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover and Doug Ghim, who are on the outside looking in.

While those players jostle for positioning in signature events, long-time PGA Tour staples Joel Dahmen and Daniel Berger fight for full-time status in 2025. Narrowly inside the top-125 cutoff, these two players among the many aiming to lock up their playing privileges with a quality result.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2024 Bermuda Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 6 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1-4 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio