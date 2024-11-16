They are running three wide around the home stretch and into the final round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship as Rory McIlroy shares the lead with Rasmus Højgaard and Antoine Rozner at 12 under with 18 holes to play in the European finale. Fellow Europeans Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton are still within shouting distance, as are Joaquin Niemann and Adam Scott, who round out the top 10.

"It is [exciting]. Tied for the lead," McIlroy said. "You know, going out on a golf course that I really like and that I've had success on before. Yeah, look, it's a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note. Going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can, and hopefully things fall my way and I'm able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies."

With his play through three rounds, McIlroy has all but secured his third straight Race to Dubai title and the sixth of his career. Entering the week with a substantial lead over Thirston Lawrence, the 35-year-old required a solo 11th-place finish or better to put the finishing touches on the season-long race. He appears to have done just that but will look for more as a fourth victory of the season could be in store should he emerge from the lead pack.

Just one off the lead at the onset of the weekend, McIlroy once again required a fast start as Højgaard pushed the pace out in front. Carding six birdies over a seven-hole stretch on his outward half, the Dane turned in 30 and seized the lead for himself heading into the back nine.

The circles vanished from his scorecard, however, as Højgaard signed for nine straight pars to get into the house at 12 under. This left the door open for McIlroy, who fell as many as three adrift in the early stages of the third round. After exchanging a birdie for a bogey around the turn, the Northern Irishman caught the pace setter thanks to back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11-12.

Similar to Højgaard, McIlroy stalled during the closing stretch at Jumeirah Estates with six pars in his last six holes and allowed for a third player to join the lead. A closing eagle from the blade of Rozner catapulted the 36-hole leader's name into a share of the 54-hole lead and set the stage for a career-altering day in Dubai.

"After the birdie on 12, you know, I had a good chance, I hit a really good shot into 13 and just caught the edge," McIlroy said. "And then 14 and 15 are birdie holes, and not being able to birdie either of those, and only with a 6 iron in my hand going into the last green and not making birdie there, as well. A little disappointed how I played those last five holes, but still obviously in a really good position heading into tomorrow."

While McIlroy looks to add another accolade to his lengthy résumé, both Højgaard and Rozner play for more than just a trophy. A year after narrowly surrendering the last spot in the Race to Dubai standings that qualified for a PGA Tour card, Højgaard has eyes on usurping Lawrence as top finisher and playing his way into the first two signature events of the 2025 PGA Tour season.

For Rozner, a PGA Tour card may come as a pleasant surprise. Entering the week four spots outside the cut-off point, the Frenchman is projected to move up 19 places in the Race to Dubai standings with a win and within the range required to secure playing privileges stateside.

"To be honest I don't know what to tell you right now because I'm going to try to focus on tomorrow and tomorrow only," Rozner said. "Put a good score, and that's the only thing that's going to matter now for me. I have to come out with the right mindset, and yeah, do the best I can and we'll see how it goes in the end."