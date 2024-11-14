The Race to Dubai may be close to being over, but the quest for the 2024 DP World Tour Championship has just begun. Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy opened the European finale with a sizzling 5-under 67 to join his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton atop the leaderboard after the first day of action.

McIlroy entered the week with a substantial lead over Thirston Lawrence -- the only man who could mathematically usurp him -- in the season-long race and has already extended that advantage. Needing to finish no worse than solo 11th to guarantee his sixth career Race to Dubai title, McIlroy occupies the lead spot, while Lawrence (who was in need of a victory) sits in a tie for 37th in the 50-man field.

"I want to go on from here and win the golf tournament," McIlroy said. "I've opened up with a really good score, but I need to go out and play similarly over these next three days, not just to try to win the tournament but also try to get the job done in The Race to Dubai. Yeah, I'm under no illusions that that was probably Thriston's worst day. If he goes out and has three good ones, I still need to go out there and play some very solid golf."

The 35-year-old began his day in ideal fashion with two birdies across his first three holes. A setback occurred on the par-4 5th when he lost control of a wedge out of the first cut, short-sided himself long of the green and carded his lone bogey of the round. Methodically picking his spots from there, McIlroy added four more birdies and arrived at the par-5 finisher where his birdie bid to seize the lead for himself fell by the wayside.

McIlroy's co-leader, Hatton, experienced a similar day at Jumeirah Estates with seven birdies and two bogeys on his card. Teeing it up primarily on LIV Golf these days, the Englishman continues his quest for crucial Official World Golf Ranking and Ryder Cup points. Dropping as low as No. 38 in the world two months ago, Hatton has since climbed inside the top 20 thanks to his win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and runner-up result last week in Abu Dhabi.

A victory could push him to No. 2 in the final Race to Dubai standings in a year where he played in only six DP World Tour events in addition to the major championships. Vying for that runner-up spot as well is Hatton's Round 1 playing partner and Abu Dhabu HSBC Championship winner Paul Waring, who continued his solid play with a 68 on Thursday.

While Waring has all but locked up his PGA Tour card for next season by finishing among the top 10, not otherwise exempt, in the Race to Dubai standings, the 39-year-old could do one better if he is able to surpass Lawrence with another victory. The leading finisher by week's end will be exempt into the first two signature events of the PGA Tour season and will completely open up his 2025 schedule.

"Let's go again. Loved it. Absolutely loved last week so much. Yeah, I want to play like this more often, obviously, and be involved in such big tournaments more often," Waring said. "And it was great to play alongside someone like Tyrrell that I've known for many years. He's a quality, quality player. You know, just to see how he goes about his business in these situations, he just keeps going and grinding it out, and it was great to see that and inspired me to keep going."