Only two men have a chance to claim the season-long crown on the DP World Tour, but that doesn't mean the other 48 will have nothing to play for this week at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship. For the second consecutive season, Rory McIlroy holds a large lead in the Race to Dubai standings ahead of the season finale with South African Thirston Lawrence standing in the way of the Northern Irishman's third straight Race to Dubai title and sixth of his career.

The two will duke it out across four days on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, while the others look to lock in prizes of their own. Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton have continued their strong summers into the fall months and aim to put bows on stellar 2024 campaigns.

Joaquin Niemann and Adrian Meronk join Hatton as players to primarily play on LIV Golf to make it to the European finale, while PGA Tour members such as Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott and Justin Rose also plan to tee it up. Not only will a season-long champion and tournament winner be crowned by week's end, but so will 10 new PGA Tour members.

Those who finish inside the top 10, not otherwise exempt, in the Race to Dubai will lock up their playing privileges stateside for 2025. Lawrence headlines this crop of players that currently includes Rasmus Højgaard, Matteo Manassero and Jordan Smith with others like Tom McKibbin and Guido Migliozzi hoping to play their way inside the cut-off point.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2024 DP World Tour Championship TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:30 p.m on Wednesday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-8 a.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 11:30 p.m. on Thursday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-8 a.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 p.m. on Friday

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 2-8 a.m. on NBC Sports App

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11 p.m. on Saturday

Live TV coverage: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m. on NBC Sports App