The 2024 Hero World Challenge may not be an official PGA Tour event, but don't tell Cameron Young that. The former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year was flawless Thursday at Albany GC, firing a bogey-free 8-under 64 to open up a two-stroke lead over Justin Thomas at Tiger Woods' annual event.

"I drove it great ... I'm sure I missed a fairway or two, but for the most part I was really well in position," Young said. "Then I made a couple putts early, which was nice. Just kind of got off to a nice start with the putter. There's a bunch of par 5s and a couple drivable holes, so I feel that if you're on top of it, especially off the tee, you can make a bunch of birdies."

Young's first three birdies all came from outside 10 feet; he converted on scoring chances from 21 feet, 13 feet and 11 feet on Nos. 2-4. Despite not taking advantage of the last two par 5s on the front nine, Young was still able to add a couple circles to his scorecard and turn in 5 under.

The par-5 birdies came flying on the back nine when Young converted efforts on both occasions before adding one last to his scorecard on the par-3 17th. Young's 64 matches his career low in the Hero World Challenge, but things will only get more fun from here as a star-studded chasing pack nips at his heels.

In addition to Thomas' name occupying a slot on the first page of the leaderboard, those of Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia do as well -- just one further back at 5 under. Scheffler carded a closing birdie to push his name inside the top five thanks to a new putting grip. That will be something to keep an eye on over the next 54 holes as he aims to become the second straight player to go back-to-back in the Bahamas.

The leader

1. Cameron Young (-8)

Young has yet to nab a victory in his PGA Tour career, so it makes perfect sense that the Hero World Challenge would be the place for him to find the winner's circle. Despite 2024 being statistically his worst season on the PGA Tour, Young still found his way into contention at a decent clip. He fell short at the Valspar Championship, Travelers Championship and Rocket Mortgage Classic, but those experiences should only serve him well the more he is in that position.

"I didn't play great yesterday," Young said. "You always feel like you can shoot a number like that, but I really felt very well in control, which isn't necessarily surprising, but it's a nice thing to come out and just feel like yourself. Yeah, really happy with it. I feel like with the driver I was just really comfortable and that's a huge key out here."

Other contenders

2. Justin Thomas (-6)

T3. Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T8. Robert MacIntyre, Nick Dunlap, Sam Burns, Keegan Bradley (-4)

Putting is at the forefront of this golf tournament. Young made his fair share from distance, Scheffler switched things up, and Thomas may have found something on the greens. Ranking as a bottom-10 putter on the PGA Tour in 2024, Thomas was slow out the block Thursday before catching fire on the back nine.

Of his six birdies on the inward half en route to a back-nine 30, three came from outside nine feet, including conversions from 15 feet on Nos. 14 and 17 amid a run of four straight circles on his scorecard. His game was a bit of a rollercoaster this past season, but if that putter remains sturdy, it should lead to more consistency and a better chance at raising his first trophy since the 2022 PGA Championship.

Scheffler's switch

It wouldn't be a true Hero World Challenge if a big-name player wasn't making a change of some sort, and this week it just happens to be the world No. 1. Scheffler debuted a saw putting grip on the practice green and carried it over to the golf course for close-range putts (i.e. those inside roughly 20 feet).

Scheffler made only one putt outside six feet, but maybe more importantly, he did not miss any inside that range. According to Data Golf, the Masters champion ranks 11th in putting from outside 30 feet, 72nd in putting from five to 30 feet and 157th in putting from inside five feet. With how well he strikes his irons, Scheffler faces his fair share from that distance, and should he start converting on a more consistent basis, his 2024 may prove to just be an appetizer.

"I'm always looking for ways to improve, and I felt like this was something that we had looked at last year when Phil [Kenyon] and I first started working together, but it was really our first time working together and it's something that's different than what I've done in the past," Scheffler said. "You know, this year I had thought about it from time to time, and it was something that we had just said 'let's table that for the end of the season, take a look at it.'

"Took a look at it this offseason and figured this is a good week to try stuff just because you can practice and practice and do all the stuff at home," Scheffler continued, "but there's just something different about being in competition. I really enjoyed the way it felt, I felt like I'm seeing some improvements in my stroke."

2024 Hero World Challenge updated odds and picks

Scottie Scheffler: 2-1

Justin Thomas: 5-1

Cameron Young: 6-1

Ludvig Åberg: 9-1

Patrick Cantlay: 10-1

Sam Burns: 14-1

If Scheffler's price is too steep for your taste, Bradley's number at 30-1 seems long since he sits only four off the early pace.