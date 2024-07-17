The final major championship of the year gets underway on Thursday when the 2024 Open Championship tees off at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be out to win his second major of the season, and is currently listed as the 4-1 betting favorite in the 2024 Open Championship odds. The 28-year-old has finished in the top-25 in each of his three Open Championship starts. Other top contenders in the 2024 Open Championship field include Rory McIlroy (8-1), Bryson DeChambeau (9-1), Ludvig Aberg (9-1), Collin Morikawa (10-1), Xander Schauffele (13-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1).

The total 2024 Open Championship purse is $17 million, with the winner taking home $3.1 million. With One and Done pools winding down, it is imperative that you nail your British Open picks. Should you back one of the favorites or target a longshot like Hideki Matsuyama or Max Homa? Before locking in your 2024 Open Championship one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors, signature events, and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with over $2 million in career winnings. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has his sights on the 2024 Open Championship and just revealed his optimal One and Done picks. They are a must-see for any player looking for an edge in their One and Done pool. You can only see McClure's British Open 2024 one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 British Open One and Done picks

One of McClure's top OAD picks for the Open Championship is Collin Morikawa. The 27-year-old enters this week ranked fifth on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained (1.372), eighth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.221), 12th in strokes gained around-the-green (0.386), and 16th in strokes gained off-the-tee (0.495). Morikawa is on a current run of 10-straight top-25 finishes, which has included five top-fives.

At last week's Scottish Open, Morikawa shot under par in all four rounds en route to a T4 finish. The former Cal standout has two career major championships, with one of them coming at the 2021 Open Championship. While he has missed two consecutive British Open cuts, Morikawa's elite ball striking and high level ability around the green make him a great fit for the links style course that will be in play this week. You can see who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make Open Championship 2024 One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2024 Open Championship one and done picks who has a long track record of success against elite competition. This multiple time PGA Tour winner has the ability to win any tournament he enters, and is one of the most talented golfers in this field. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's British Open one and done picks at SportsLine.

Who wins the the British Open 2024, and which golfers should you target for your one and done picks this week at Royal Troon Golf Club? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Open Championship 2024 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro who has nailed seven outright winners in 2024, and find out.