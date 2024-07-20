The final round of the 2024 Open Championship will take place at Royal Troon in Scotland beginning on Sunday morning. Billy Horschel is alone atop the British Open leaderboard at 4 under. There's a huge pack just one shot off the pace, however, with Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Daniel Brown, Thriston Lawrence, Russell Henley and PGA champion Xander Schauffele all sitting there. Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is at 2 under. Shane Lowry, the leader heading into Round 3, is now three shots off the lead at 1 under.

With such a tight group bunched near the leader, the 2024 Open Championship odds don't show an overwhelming favorite. Scheffler is the slight +330 favorite (risk $100 to win $330), followed by Schauffele (+375), Horschel (+650) and Rose (+800). Before locking in any 2024 Open Championship picks for Sunday, be sure to see the 2024 British Open golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the Open Championship 2024 entering Sunday, SportsLine simulated the rest of the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Open Championship on Sunday: Burns (+1000), who is just one shot off the lead, stumbles and finishes outside the top five. He's a golfer to fade in your Open Championship best bets for Sunday.

Burns has had very little success in majors. His best finish ever is T9 at the U.S. Open this year. Previously he'd finished T20 or worse in his last 15 majors attempts. He's particularly struggled at the British Open, never finishing higher than T42. He's been streaky this weekend, shooting a 65 in Round 3, but also firing a 76 in Round 1, so the model has found better value heading into Sunday. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Lowry, a +2600 longshot, bounces back from a poor Saturday showing and remains in the mix on Sunday. Lowry blew a two-shot lead on Saturday as he turned in a disappointing 77. However, he had a pair of sub-70 rounds on Thursday and Friday. Lowry plays some of his best golf in majors, winning the Open Championship in 2019 and recording seven other top-10 major finishes in his career. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting an even bigger underdog who isn't under par entering Round 4. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 British Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Open Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Open Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and all three majors this year.

2024 Open Championship odds, Sunday favorites

Get full 2024 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here

Scottie Scheffler +330

Xander Schauffele +375

Billy Horschel +650

Justin Rose +800

Russell Henley +1000

Sam Burns +1000

Thriston Lawrence +1400

Daniel Brown +1750

Shane Lowry +2600

Adam Scott +4500

Justin Thomas +5500

Sungjae Im +12500

Matthew Jordan +15000

Jon Rahm +15000

Collin Morikawa +20000