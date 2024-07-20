Even though he was five shots back after Round 1, Scottie Scheffler still topped the 2024 Open Championship odds at +380. Now after Friday's Round 2, and still five shots back, Scheffler's 2024 Open Championship odds are +330 entering the weekend. That trails only leader Shane Lowry (+185), as the Irishman has a two-stroke lead over Justin Rose and Daniel Brown. Lowry previously claimed the 2019 British Open, when he was a co-leader after Round 2 only to win the tournament by six strokes.

Rose (+650) checks in as the third-favorite entering the 2024 Open Championship weekend. Xander Schauffele (+1000) and Patrick Cantlay (+1800) are among a quartet of golfers sitting six strokes back of Lowry. Brown, who is making his major tournament debut and held the Round 1 lead, is a +2200 longshot to utilize in 2024 British Open bets. Before locking in any 2024 Open Championship picks for the weekend, be sure to see the 2024 British Open golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up almost $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters, its third Masters in a row, and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now with the Open Championship 2024 entering the weekend, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2024 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Open Championship over the weekend: Shane Lowry (+185), the favorite and current leader, stumbles and fails to hold on for the victory. Despite his play thus far, and winning the 2019 British Open, this tournament has actually been where Lowry has struggled the most amongst the four majors. He has more missed cuts at The Open than any other major, despite competing in it the second-fewest times. He missed the cut at last year's Open Championship, while Royal Troon got the best of him in his last appearance here, also missing the cut in 2016.

The Irishman also hasn't recently proven that he can hold on for a tournament win as that 2019 Open win remains his last individual event win on the PGA Tour. He's a phenomenal ball-striker, but a golfer is only as good as his putter, and that has frequently let Lowry down. He ranks outside the top 100 on tour in strokes gained: putting, total putting and overall putting average. Those deficiencies are bound to catch up to him at some point, and the model sees this weekend as when they will do so. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a +3500 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Competing at Royal Troon for the first time since making his Open debut in 2016, Rahm seemed to get a handle of the links course as The Open 2024 went on. He shot 3-over-par through his first 26 holes before shooting 2-under-par over his last 10 holes. He enters the weekend at +1, eight strokes back of Lowry. However, it was just last year that Rahm entered the weekend of the British Open in 39th-place and 12 strokes back of the lead only to close the gap and finish in second place.

Furthermore, with both of his major wins at the 2021 U.S. Open and 2023 Masters, he didn't hold a lead after Round 2, so he's someone who thrives on the weekend. In addition to his British Open runner-up a year ago, he finished third at the major in 2021 and also had a pair of top 10s in his last two starts this season entering this week. There are lots of encouraging signs with both Rahm's play so far and his recent history, so he shouldn't be overlooked with 2024 Open Championship weekend bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2024 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the 2024 British Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the Open Championship 2024 odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected Open Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and all three majors this year.

2024 Open Championship odds, weekend favorites

Get full 2024 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here

Shane Lowry +185

Scottie Scheffler +330

Justin Rose +650

Xander Schauffele +1000

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Daniel Brown +2200

Collin Morikawa +3000

Billy Horschel +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Dean Burmester +3000

Jon Rahm +3500

Brooks Koepka +3500

Jason Day +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Dustin Johnson +15000

Matthew Jordan +17500

Alex Noren +22500

Sepp Straka +25000

Jordan Spieth +27500