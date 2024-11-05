Only three events remain in the PGA Tour season as players travel to Mexico to compete for playing privileges, status in 2025 signature events and a potentially career-altering victory. Taking to the Tiger Woods-designed golf course for the second straight season, competitors can expect birdies to fly in bunches as El Cardonal features the widest fairways on the PGA Tour and will yield a winning score close to 30 under.

Headlining the field are a couple of players who have already locked up their places in signature events in 2025 but have yet to lock up a win on the PGA Tour. Fresh off a runner-up performance at the Zozo Championship, Max Greyserman continues his international pursuits and aims to enter the winner's circle for the first time in his career. The inability to capture a trophy has not been for a lack of effort as the Duke product has compiled three runner-up results across his last five tournaments.

Another player in the field who knows all about close calls is former PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young. After being omitted from the U.S. Presidents Cup team and the Tour Championship, the powerful right hander makes his first start of the fall and seeks to take advantage of what is a less-than-stellar competing cast.

Doug Ghim, Matti Schmid, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin and Maverick McNealy join Greyserman and Young in their quest of capturing their first career PGA Tour victories. Meanwhile, PGA Tour veterans such as Harris English, Keith Mitchell and Lucas Glover hope to secure their spots in the Aon Next 10 and qualify for the first two signature events of 2025.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship schedule

Dates: Nov. 7-10

Location: El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas — Los Cabos, Mexico

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,452

Purse: $7,200,000

2024 World Wide Technology Championship field, odds

Golf betting odds below provided via DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the latest DraftKings promo to get in the game.

Max Greyserman (16-1): Despite falling short in his last three contention runs, Greyserman has acquitted himself rather nicely when in the heat of battle. Staring Justin Thomas and Nico Echavarria in the face down the stretch of the Zozo Championship, the 29-year-old was in pole position before a closing birdie from his counterpart proved to be his undoing. Greyserman still has room to improve in the ball-striking department, but it's safe to say his putter puts him in a strong position in a tournament where birdies putts will have to be converted at a high clip.

Doug Ghim (22-1): Ghim has put together a very solid fall and given himself a chance to qualify for the first two signature events of 2025. Highlighted by his runner-up finish at the Shriners Children's Open, Ghim's play has been a combination of his typically reliable ball striking paired with some steady putting. He will need that club to cooperate again this week if he is to replicate or improve on his T15 finish a season ago.

Cameron Young (22-1): His arrival in the winner's circle is long overdue, and there may be no better chance for Young to claim victory than this week in Cabo. The 27-year-old may be the most talented player in this field, and despite a rather disappointing 2024, he had more than his fair share of chances at knocking the door down. He has seven top-10 finishes in 22 starts, including a pair of podium finishes so far this year.

Matti Schmid (22-1): The German has quietly been one of the best players on the PGA Tour this fall. Since capturing a T16 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Schmid has tacked on top-five finishes at both the Black Desert Championship and Shriners Children's Open. He has made massive strides on the greens during this run that should give him the confidence to contend in what is sure to be another birdie fest.

Harris English (25-1)

Beau Hossler (25-1)

J.J. Spaun (28-1)

Harry Hall (28-1)

Ben Griffin (28-1)

Maverick McNealy (28-1)

Lucas Glover (28-1): The 44-year-old's ball striking is on a different planet at the moment, and the result are indicative of that. Glover has clocked back-to-back podium finishes and climbed inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings to near the top 60 of the FedEx Cup standings. Another quality showing this week could lock in his place not only at Riviera and Pebble Beach but also Augusta National.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship expert picks



Harris English Winner (25-1): The four-time PGA Tour winner is trending towards his fifth. English has notched back-to-back top-10 finishes thanks in large part to his putter, which will more than come in handy this week. A winner at another wide-open layout in Kapalua, English has proven his game is well suited for low-scoring affairs. The iron play will need to come to life, but English remains a proven winner in a watered down field.

Nico Echavarria Contender (55-1): The likelihood of winning two straight events may be slim, but this price still seems long. Fresh off his second career victory at the Zozo Championship, Echavarria should be filled with confidence as he now looks to punch his ticket into the first two signature events. His iron play was stellar in Japan and his putting pushed him past his counterparts into the winner's circle.

Joe Highsmith Sleeper (65-1): He's currently the first man out as Highsmith enters the World Wide Technology Championship ranked No. 126 in the FedEx Cup standings. Despite falling on the wrong side of the number, the left hander has been stellar this fall with three top-20 finishes in four starts. Every aspect of his game appears to be coming around, and the vast improvement with his putter could be a difference maker.

