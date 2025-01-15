The PGA Tour returns to the continental United States this week to kick off its West Coast Swing, beginning with the 2025 American Express. Welcoming a full field of 156 players to Palm Springs, California, the American Express will feature a three-course rotation, a 54-hole cut and a defending champion no one saw coming at this time last season.

Becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years, Nick Dunlap returns to the site of his historic victory not only as a professional but with another victory under his belt. The two-time winner from 2024 is joined in the field by his playing partners from his memorable final round, with those being Justin Thomas and Sam Burns.

Thomas looks for his first win since raising the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills in 2022. Headlining a field that has seen both Scottie Scheffler (injury) and Xander Schauffele (medical reason) withdraw, Thomas should relish the opportunity of possibly returning the the winner's circle.

The American is not alone in this quest as a bevy of players have gone winless for more than a year. Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young and Sungjae Im also aim to snap a drought of their own, with Wyndham Clark and Tom Kim among the other notables in the field.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

2025 American Express TV schedule

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 4-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio