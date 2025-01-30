World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will make his debut at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. The action is set to get underway from Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, Jan. 30. Scheffler underwent surgery on his hand in December, causing him to miss The Sentry and the American Express. Scheffer will headline a loaded 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, which also features major champions like Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first-round tee times begin on Thursday at 11:35 a.m. ET.
According to the latest 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite (risk $100 to win $400) to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's followed by McIlroy (11-1), Thomas (14-1), Morikawa (14-1), Ludvig Aberg (18-1) and Patrick Cantlay (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Jason Day, a 13-time PGA Tour champion, finished T-6 at this event last year and is +300 (risk $100 to win $300) to finish inside the top 10 in 2025. Before locking in your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: McIlroy, a 26-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and finishes outside the top five. McIlroy has yet to play on the PGA Tour this season and will have a short week of preparation after playing in the TGL on Monday night.
In addition, McIlroy has struggled mightily at this event in recent years, finishing T-66 or worse in his last two starts at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. McIlroy was also inconsistent with accuracy last season, ranking 102nd in driving accuracy (60.29%) and 134th in greens in regulation percentage (65.70%), which doesn't bode well at a course like Pebble Beach. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Sam Burns, a 40-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Burns secured a T-8 finish at The Sentry earlier this month and has all the tools needed to be in the mix again this week at Pebble Beach. The 28-year-old is one of the most effective putters on tour, ranking sixth in putting average (1.636) and 10th in strokes gained: putting (1.223). He also ranks sixth in birdie average (6.13) and 13th in scoring average (67.88). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am bets. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 13 golf majors, including the last three Masters and three majors in 2024.
2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, favorites
Get full 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, best bets and predictions here.
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +1100
Justin Thomas +1400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Sungjae Im +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Jason Day +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Will Zalatoris +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Keegan Bradley +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5000
Tom Kim +5500
Rasmus Hojgaard +6000
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Tony Finau +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Sahith Theegala +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
Maverick McNealy +6500
Max Homa +7000
Harris English +7000
Russell Henley +7000
Max Greyserman +7000
Adam Scott +7000
Shane Lowry +7000
Thomas Detry +7500
Nick Taylor +7500
J.J. Spaun +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Matt Fitzpatrick +8000
Si Woo Kim +8000
Denny Mccarthy +8000
Keith Mitchell +9000
Tom Hoge +9000
Davis Thompson +9000
Harry Hall +9000
J.T. Poston +9000
Cameron Davis +9000
Cameron Young +10000
Nick Dunlap +10000
Min Woo Lee +10000
Rickie Fowler +11000
Samuel Stevens +12000
Stephan Jaeger +12000
Eric Cole +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Andrew Novak +12000
Ben Griffin +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Gary Woodland +12000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Mark Hubbard +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Taylor Moore +17000
Justin Rose +17000
Jhonattan Vegas +17000
Nicolas Echavarria +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Lucas Glover +20000
Doug Ghim +20000
Chris Kirk +20000
Seamus Power +20000