The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am may be the second signature event on the PGA Tour's calendar, but it will be the first which features some of the biggest names in the sport. With a total of 80 players traveling to Pebble Beach for this week's pro-am, the field is headlined by the man who topped leaderboards for most of 2024.

Scottie Scheffler makes his long-awaited return to the golf course following offseason hand surgery to remove small glass fragments from his right hand. Forced to miss time due to a homemade ravioli incident on Christmas Day, the world No. 1 was an omission at scheduled tournament stops such as The Sentry and The American Express.

He looks to pick up where he left off last season when he won seven times on the PGA Tour in addition to victories at the Hero World Challenge and Paris Olympics. Scheffler's presence will have everyone's attention, as will Rory McIlroy, who is also making his 2025 debut this week.

Finishing inside the top five of the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, the world No. 3 looked like his normal self in his title defense in the Middle East. He returns to Pebble Beach for the second straight season and will hope to get off to a much better start to his PGA Tour year compared to the last.

Scheffler and McIlroy are joined by Jordan Spieth -- a man who required a sponsor's exemption to gain entry into the event. Like Scheffler, Spieth's start will mark his first since undergoing surgery to repair his injured left wrist. A former tournament winner, the three-time major champion hopes to bounce back following a disappointing 2024 season.

World No. 2 Xander Schauffele remains sidelined due to a rib injury, but in his place are Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg and Sungjae Im. Defending champion Wyndham Clark looks to put up a solid defense effort with the likes of Will Zalatoris, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley rounding out the action.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am schedule

Dates: Jan. 30 - Feb. 2

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links -- Pebble Beach, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 6,972

Purse: $20,000,000

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Scottie Scheffler (9/2)

Rory McIlroy (11-1): McIlroy used to never play at Pebble Beach before the tournament garnered signature event status. His return last season brought one of his worst results of the year as he finished T66 and put together the worst iron performance of the season. He arrives this year with a very similar game, and it will be that very same iron play which will tell the tale of his week. McIlroy made some strides during the fall in that area of the game, and now we'll see if those improvements were just a flash in the pan or are here to stay.

McIlroy used to never play at Pebble Beach before the tournament garnered signature event status. His return last season brought one of his worst results of the year as he finished T66 and put together the worst iron performance of the season. He arrives this year with a very similar game, and it will be that very same iron play which will tell the tale of his week. McIlroy made some strides during the fall in that area of the game, and now we'll see if those improvements were just a flash in the pan or are here to stay. Justin Thomas (14-1): The 2025 campaign has started in a very similar way to his 2024. Contending at the American Express, the 15-time PGA Tour winner fell short on Sunday but showed that he is still very close to entering the winner's circle. Like McIlroy, Thomas returned to Pebble Beach last season and was greeted with a T6 finish thanks to stellar wedge play. Expect that type of competence to continue, but what type of putting performance he will put together remains the question of his week.

The 2025 campaign has started in a very similar way to his 2024. Contending at the American Express, the 15-time PGA Tour winner fell short on Sunday but showed that he is still very close to entering the winner's circle. Like McIlroy, Thomas returned to Pebble Beach last season and was greeted with a T6 finish thanks to stellar wedge play. Expect that type of competence to continue, but what type of putting performance he will put together remains the question of his week. Collin Morikawa (14-1): It seems like a perfect time for the two-time major champion to get back into the winner's circle. Off a runner-up performance in the season opener, Morikawa makes his second start of the year at a place that features tiny greens and requires pinpoint accuracy with wedges. Luckily, he has that in spades and looks to be eager at the chance of playing challenger to Scheffler in 2025. Expect another good week from Morikawa, and keep an eye on the putter on Sunday -- it has failed him at key moments during this winless streak.

It seems like a perfect time for the two-time major champion to get back into the winner's circle. Off a runner-up performance in the season opener, Morikawa makes his second start of the year at a place that features tiny greens and requires pinpoint accuracy with wedges. Luckily, he has that in spades and looks to be eager at the chance of playing challenger to Scheffler in 2025. Expect another good week from Morikawa, and keep an eye on the putter on Sunday -- it has failed him at key moments during this winless streak. Patrick Cantlay (18-1)

Ludvig Åberg (18-1): The 18- and 36-hole leader at the Farmers Insurance Open, Åberg fell victim to illness over the weekend at Torrey Pines and slipped down the leaderboard. His health remains a question mark at the onset of the week, but if he has gotten rid of the bug, he should once again contend at Pebble Beach. The Swede finished runner-up to Clark in last year's 54-hole shortened event, and the argument could be made that he would have won had there been a final round.

The 18- and 36-hole leader at the Farmers Insurance Open, Åberg fell victim to illness over the weekend at Torrey Pines and slipped down the leaderboard. His health remains a question mark at the onset of the week, but if he has gotten rid of the bug, he should once again contend at Pebble Beach. The Swede finished runner-up to Clark in last year's 54-hole shortened event, and the argument could be made that he would have won had there been a final round. Hideki Matsuyama (22-1)

Sungjae Im (22-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (30-1)

Sam Burns (35-1)

Jason Day (35-1): Current form and course history are converging for Day this week at Pebble Beach. The Australian has shot out the gates of 2025 with substantial strides in the ball-striking department leading to a podium result in Palm Springs. The putter has hindered his chances, but that should not be a worry this week as Day has dominated on these greens in the past. He has finished inside the top 25 at this tournament in his last nine showings including a T6 last season.

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am expert picks



Scottie Scheffler Winner (9/2): Will there be any rust? That is the main question this week relating to Scheffler and the rest of the field's chances. If there isn't any, then you are grabbing the best player in the world at a palatable price in a limited field. Scheffler's statistics are known at this point; he tops the competition from tee to green and on approach in every measure of time imaginable. He was the 36-hole leader at this tournament last year before his putter betrayed him in Round 3.

Keegan Bradley Contender (45-1): Bradley has been featured in this article in his last two tournaments, and there is no stopping now. Collecting three top-15 finishes in his three events this season, the U.S. Ryder Cup captain has shown that the entirety of his game is clicking. The bumpy poa annua greens at Torrey Pines got the better of him, but expect a better showing out of his much improved putting this week. He made his return to Pebble Beach last season, gained strokes throughout the bag and finished T11.

Robert MacIntyre Sleeper (70-1): The price seems long for a man who won twice on the PGA Tour in 2024. Making his tournament debut, MacIntyre arrives with plenty of form in tow having finished T15 at the Sentry and T17 in Dubai. His driving has taken a nice step in the right direction early in 2025, and his short-game presence could be a separator at a golf course like Pebble Beach. As an added bonus, if it gets windy and nasty out there on the coast, the Scotsman will be ready.

