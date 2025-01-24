A pair of Texans will play on the PGA Tour for the first time in the 2025 season when they tee it up next week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has committed to the field at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, while Jordan Spieth will also be making his long-awaited return from injury.

Scheffler underwent surgery to remove small glass fragments from his right hand related to a Christmas Day accident as he was making homemade ravioli, and the original timetable for return at 3-4 weeks. Missing the timeline, Scheffler went on to miss scheduled tournament stops at the Sentry and the American Express.

"Just want to make sure I'm getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery," Scheffler said. "I'm definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back, but I'm also not going to rush back just to rush back."

Scottie Scheffler injury update: World No. 1 'progressing the right way' in recovery from hand surgery Patrick McDonald

Scheffler joins many of the top players in the field, including Spieth, who committed to the event a couple weeks ago. Unlike Scheffler, Spieth was not qualified for the second signature event of the PGA Tour season as he neither finished inside the top 50 of the 2024 FedEx Cup standings nor ranks inside the top 30 of the Official World Golf Rankings. The longtime AT&T partner relied on the tournament sponsor to secure his place on the tee sheet.

Spieth's start will mark his first since the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2024 St. Jude Championship. Once his season was wrapped up, Spieth underwent surgery to repair a left wrist injury, which first appeared at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. Spieth said the discomfort stretched as far back as 2017, although the severity increased this last season.

"It feels good. None of the shots, you know, I don't really have any problems with it," Spieth told SiriusXM last month. "No pain, no anything. So now it's kind of just taking care of it, continuing to do therapy probably through the new year and just be prepared to go start playing some golf and be prepared to play three weeks in a row."

Scheffler and Spieth join a field that already includes defending champion Wyndham Clark, Sentry winner Hideki Matsuyama and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. The final two rounds of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will air on Feb. 1-2 on CBS.