Keegan Bradley's appointment as United States captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup came only after Tiger Woods withdrew his name from consideration. Having assumed a role on the PGA Tour Policy Board, Woods has been caught up in the inner dealings of PGA Tour Enterprises' negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. That left the 15-time major champion with little time to add Ryder Cup captain to his list of titles and responsibilities this go-around.

"With my new responsibilities to the Tour and time commitments involved, I felt like I would not be able to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain," Woods shared in a statement to the PGA of America. "That does not mean I wouldn't want to captain a team in the future. If and when I feel it is the right time, I will put my hat in the ring for this committee to decide."

While the captaincy may not be in the cards for Woods' 2025, another different role on Bradley's team is certainly open. During his introductory press conference with the PGA of America, Bradley insisted that he wants his vice captains for the competition at Bethpage Black in New York this September to be men who could one day transition into the lead role.

Enter Tiger Woods.

"I have told him he can be as involved as he wants to be," Bradley said of Woods. "We haven't talked about vice captains. … We, as players, we all look up to Tiger, and his opinion means a lot to us. Being in team rooms with Tiger, the public doesn't realize how important this is to him. It's everything. He lives and breathes this event."

Woods would be the most ideal person for Bradley to bounce ideas off -- not just due to his stature among his peer, but also Woods' own experience as a captain. Bradley insisted that he still hopes to qualify for the U.S. team despite being named captain -- a situation Woods dealt with himself.

Serving as a playing captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia -- the first in that role since Hale Irwin in 1994 -- Tiger went 3-0-0 in the competition and led the visiting U.S. side to a hard-fought victory.

Bradley aims to become the first playing captain in the Ryder Cup since Arnold Palmer in 1963. Coincidentally, Bradley (38) is the youngest U.S. Ryder Cup captain since Palmer that year (34).

"It shows you how much he cares by turning this position down because he didn't feel like he could put in what he needed to do with all of his responsibilities with what's going on with the Tour," Bradley said of Woods. "I've been grateful. Before I accepted this job, I needed to talk to Tiger. I wanted to make sure -- I wanted to hear from him. We had a great conversation. I certainly need his input."

Should Bradley extend a vice captaincy to Woods, it would not be the first time the 48-year-old has been a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup leadership room. Tiger served in the same role during the 2016 competition in which the Americans defended home soil at Hazeltine by a score of 17 to 11.