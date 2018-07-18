British Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks by same model that predicted the Masters﻿

The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, gets underway Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET at historic Carnoustie Golf Championship Course in Scotland. Established in 1842, this par-71 course has a ton of history: the British Open first played at Carnoustie in 1931 and last made a stop here in 2007, when Padraig Harrington won in a four-hole playoff. The British Open 2018 field features every top-10 golfer in the world, and Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, is the favorite at 12-1 British Open odds. Past winners like Jordan Spieth (20-1), Henrik Stenson (25-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1) and Tiger Woods (25-1) are also in contention. Before you make any 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th Open Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another shocker the model is calling for at the 2018 British Open: Spieth, last year's champion, barely makes the top 10.



"The model isn't as high on the defending champ at the British Open 2018," McClure told SportsLine. "I won't be betting Spieth and I'm fading him in DFS this week because he's simply overvalued."



Since his third-place finish at the Masters, Spieth hasn't been a serious contender in any of the seven events he's played in. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open in June and finished 42nd in the Travelers Championship, the last tournament he played leading up to the Open Championship 2018. There are far better values than the 20-1 British Open odds he's getting.



Also, the model says five other golfers with 20-1 British Open odds or longer will make a deep run at the title, including a massive long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 British Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Open Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Ricke Fowler 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1