Charlie Woods has committed to continuing his golf career at Florida State, per Golf Channel. Charlie, the son of Tiger Woods, is currently ranked 21st in the American Junior Golf Association rankings, No. 9 overall in the Class of 2027.

The Seminoles already have the No. 1 player in the AJGA rankings, Miles Russell, committed to play college golf in Tallahassee, Florida, starting this fall, and by adding Woods, FSU is putting together a formidable team for the future.

Charlie Woods has been part of the golf consciousness for a long time, considering his extremely famous father, but he began truly carving out his own path in 2025, winning for the first time in AJGA competition and rocketing into the top 25 of the junior rankings.

He has proven over the past year that he's more than just a player with a famous last name, and as he's racked up accolades, his recruitment heated up.

Rather than follow in his father's footsteps and head to the West Coast to play for Stanford, Woods will stay in his current home state of Florida and play for Seminoles coach Trey Jones.

Florida State has produced several stars over the years, most notably Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton. Russell appears to be next in that lineage, and now, Woods hopes to join him in making Florida State a powerhouse on the collegiate golf circuit.

FSU finished runner-up in the 2024 NCAA Championship, the closest it has ever come to winning a national title. It has advanced to NCAA match play in two of the last three seasons.