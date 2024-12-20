The PGA of America announced Friday that golf professional and past president Derek Sprague has been named the organization's next CEO. Sprague will replace Seth Waugh, who served in the role from August 2018 to June 2024. Kerry Haigh, the PGA's chief championships officer, had been the CEO in the interim.

"Throughout my career, I have made it a priority to bring people together around a common cause," Sprague said. "At a time of profound change in golf, there is also great opportunity for our Association and our Members. I have cherished being a PGA of America Golf Professional and serving our Members and Associates as a Board Member and Officer. To now serve the Association as CEO is a tremendous honor. It is my task, alongside the Officers and Board, to elevate the profession of our more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals while ensuring the health of the Association and its relationships within our industry."

Sprague is the first person to serve the PGA of America as both a past president and CEO. Under his term as president from 2014-16, the PGA of America made substantial strides in growing the youth game through programs such as the PGA Jr. League and Drive, Chip & Putt. During this time, Sprague also co-chaired the Ryder Cup task force. He has held other roles within the organization such as vice president and secretary.

For the past seven years, Sprague has been nearby the PGA Tour's headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, serving as the general manager at TPC Sawgrass. This came after a quick stint as managing director at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, during which the club hosted the Presidents Cup.