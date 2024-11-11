Two events remain in the 2024 PGA Tour season, and while many of the household names will return at Kapalua come January 2025, others still have work to do just to have a job come the new year. PGA Tour cards are on the line over the remaining tournaments, and there are some notable names attempting to secure them.

Now, of course, there are other implications at stake across these final two tournaments -- the Bermuda Championship and RSM Classic -- like status in signature events and Official World Golf Rankings points before a crucial year-end deadline for major championships. However, one would be remiss to not have one eye on the top 125 cutoff that secures full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour.

Creeping inside the top 125 -- or maintaining one's place inside the top 125 over these next 144 holes -- has only increased in terms of importance as the PGA Tour is likely to adopt a policy next week that limits the number of full-time members to 100.

With jobs hard to come by and opportunities on the PGA Tour only getting more difficult to obtain, players would much rather do the dirty work now to set up their 2025 before things really get tight come this time next year.

Below you will find a list of players who both casual and hardcore golf fans have come to know. Their livelihoods will be on the line over these next two weeks given none are listed above 35-1 to win the next tournament, the Bermuda Championship.