Two events remain in the 2024 PGA Tour season, and while many of the household names will return at Kapalua come January 2025, others still have work to do just to have a job come the new year. PGA Tour cards are on the line over the remaining tournaments, and there are some notable names attempting to secure them.
Now, of course, there are other implications at stake across these final two tournaments -- the Bermuda Championship and RSM Classic -- like status in signature events and Official World Golf Rankings points before a crucial year-end deadline for major championships. However, one would be remiss to not have one eye on the top 125 cutoff that secures full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour.
Creeping inside the top 125 -- or maintaining one's place inside the top 125 over these next 144 holes -- has only increased in terms of importance as the PGA Tour is likely to adopt a policy next week that limits the number of full-time members to 100.
With jobs hard to come by and opportunities on the PGA Tour only getting more difficult to obtain, players would much rather do the dirty work now to set up their 2025 before things really get tight come this time next year.
Below you will find a list of players who both casual and hardcore golf fans have come to know. Their livelihoods will be on the line over these next two weeks given none are listed above 35-1 to win the next tournament, the Bermuda Championship, according to DraftKings sportsbook. Grab a DraftKings promo as you consider your golf betting options.
|121
|After sneaking inside the top 125 thanks to guaranteed FedEx Cup points at the Zozo Championship, Dahmen put together his best result since the middle of the summer at the World Wide Technology Championship. Claiming a T14 finish, the one-time PGA Tour winner gave himself some breathing room over these next two weeks. Another quality outing should lead to his ninth straight season on the PGA Tour.
|124
|I have claimed (ad nauseam) these last two years that Berger got injured at the worst possible time in the history of professional golf. Sidelined during the bidding war between leagues and the introduction of signature events on the PGA Tour, the former top-10 player in the world had to start from ground zero following his back injury. It has been a slow climb back inside the top 125 as he has rattled off four straight top-40 finishes this fall, including a pair of top 20s. He's a player both fans and his fellow competitors will be cheering for to maintain full-time status.
|128
|He may be better known for his antics online then in between the ropes at this stage of his career, but a fall flurry has Bryan knocking on the door of full-time playing privileges on the PGA Tour. Since falling in a playoff at the nine-hole Creator Classic ahead of the Tour Championship, Bryan has kicked it into high gear. He has three top-21 finishes in four fall starts, including a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship.
|133
|Montgomery started his PGA Tour career with eight top-15 finishes in his first nine starts. Since then, he has only added four such results in his last 43 tournaments. While his putter has maintained its torrid pace, the right hander has struggled from tee to green mainly due to injuries in not one but both his shoulders. Here's a great look at what the 29-year-old has been going through.
|138
|Somehow, Higgo is still only 25 years old which seems like a misprint given how long he's been a professional. Claiming two wins on the DP World Tour during COIVD-19, the long left hander splashed on the scene at Congaree and claimed the one-off Palmetto Championship in the summer of 2021. The winning has stopped since, but a strong showing in Mexico has injected new life in a potential bid for full-time status on the PGA Tour. It's amazing he still has the opportunity as he has three top 20s and only one other top 30 in 27 starts this season.