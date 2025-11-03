As many as four new players may call LIV Golf home in 2026 after the league confirmed Monday that the top two players from the International Series and LIV Golf Promotions will qualify for the circuit next season. Both pathways had previously awarded one spot each, meaning the league's roster has the potential to increase to a total of 56 players.

In 2025, LIV Golf fielded 54 players spread across 13 different teams. The two remaining players -- Chieh-Po Lee and Anthony Kim -- participated as individual wildcards as their performances did not count towards any of the teams. With the addition of two more players, the league would have a number sufficient to create another team and up the league to 14 squads.

LIV Golf originally started with 12 teams before Jon Rahm was introduced in 2024, creating Legion XIII alongside Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Tom McKibbin, who just earned invitations into the Masters and The Open via his win at the Hong Kong Open.

"LIV Golf continues to expand pathways for players around the world to qualify into the first truly global golf league," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement. "As fan interest in LIV Golf continues to increase and the opportunity to compete across the U.S., Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East against some of the biggest names in golf grows, it's only natural that we broaden access for talented, ambitious players to earn their way into the league."

Two events remain in the nine-tournament International Series, with former LIV Golf league member Scott Vincent and Miguel Tabuena occupying the top two spots. Wade Ormsby is a name who could usurp the top two in the rankings and has his fair share of experience on LIV Golf, including starts in Riyadh and Adelaide this season.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf Promotions is scheduled for Jan. 8-11 at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida. The competition will feature four rounds of stroke play with a cut to the top 20 after 18 and 36 holes.

These modifications come just months after the Official World Golf Rankings announced that LIV Golf had applied for OWGR points in late June. This is the second instance in which the league has applied for points, the first under the leadership of O'Neil.

In 2023, LIV Golf's application for OWGR points was denied as the body cited issues regarding the league's format and the closed-shop nature of the circuit.

"The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications, and LIV's application will be reviewed in accordance with OWGR's criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency," Chairman of OWGR board of directors Trevor Immelman released in a statement at the time. "We appreciate the interest of LIV Golf – and all Tours – in contributing to the global landscape of men's professional golf through OWGR. Further updates will be provided as the review progresses."