As has been the case for a few years now, most of the conversation leading into the 2026 Masters centers around the four players who have separated themselves from the pack at the top of the Masters odds sheet.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, in whatever order (with Scheffler at the top), are the clear top players in the world. In fact, Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm account for the last four Masters victories, while DeChambeau was in the final pairing with McIlroy in 2025.

Still, it feels like there might be room for someone outside that quartet to break through in 2026.

Scheffler and McIlroy both have real questions coming off long layoffs, with neither stepping onto the course since The Players. Scheffler has had an oddly rough season to date -- especially when it comes to his ball-striking and driving. He was also a late withdrawal from his planned tune-up tournament due to the birth of his second child. McIlroy, meanwhile, had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury, and while he was able to compete at The Players, he was a non-factor in his title defense.

Rahm and DeChambeau have been dominating LIV Golf in the lead up to the Masters, and Rahm feels like the player coming into Augusta National with the fewest concerns. DeChambeau is in great form with two straight wins, but after last year's brutal final-round performance, he now must answer the questions about what's kept him from capturing a green jacket like his peers.

The door could be open for someone to break the run of Masters champions coming from the group of favorites. The depth of talent in the golf world is perhaps better than ever, and while we've seen a largely dominant run from the world's best of late, it feels like there are an awful lot of players capable of winning a major right now.

In identifying sleeper picks for the 2026 Masters, current form certainly plays a role, but as important (if not more) is leaning on players who are comfortable and enjoy playing Augusta National. Here are five players who could cash long odds (40-1 or higher) and slip into a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.

Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

2026 Masters sleepers

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