2026 Masters sleepers and picks: Five players who could cash long odds by winning a green jacket
Our sleeper picks feature strong résumés at Augusta National, including a former Masters champion
As has been the case for a few years now, most of the conversation leading into the 2026 Masters centers around the four players who have separated themselves from the pack at the top of the Masters odds sheet.
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, in whatever order (with Scheffler at the top), are the clear top players in the world. In fact, Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm account for the last four Masters victories, while DeChambeau was in the final pairing with McIlroy in 2025.
Still, it feels like there might be room for someone outside that quartet to break through in 2026.
Scheffler and McIlroy both have real questions coming off long layoffs, with neither stepping onto the course since The Players. Scheffler has had an oddly rough season to date -- especially when it comes to his ball-striking and driving. He was also a late withdrawal from his planned tune-up tournament due to the birth of his second child. McIlroy, meanwhile, had to withdraw from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury, and while he was able to compete at The Players, he was a non-factor in his title defense.
Rahm and DeChambeau have been dominating LIV Golf in the lead up to the Masters, and Rahm feels like the player coming into Augusta National with the fewest concerns. DeChambeau is in great form with two straight wins, but after last year's brutal final-round performance, he now must answer the questions about what's kept him from capturing a green jacket like his peers.
The door could be open for someone to break the run of Masters champions coming from the group of favorites. The depth of talent in the golf world is perhaps better than ever, and while we've seen a largely dominant run from the world's best of late, it feels like there are an awful lot of players capable of winning a major right now.
In identifying sleeper picks for the 2026 Masters, current form certainly plays a role, but as important (if not more) is leaning on players who are comfortable and enjoy playing Augusta National. Here are five players who could cash long odds (40-1 or higher) and slip into a green jacket on Sunday afternoon.
Watch all four rounds of the 2026 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world on Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.
2026 Masters sleepers
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
|45-1
|The 2018 Masters champion got off to a flying start to 2026 with a pair of wins on the DP World Tour. While he cooled off a touch since, he's still been playing some of the best golf we've seen from him in a long time over the last year-plus. Even when he's otherwise not been on his A-game, he's always found comfort on the grounds of Augusta National, where he has four top 10s (and a T12) in his last six starts, including a third-place finish in 2025. Don't be surprised when Reed is on that first page of the leaderboard again on Sunday with a chance to cash some 45-1 tickets.
|54-1
|This has been, by far, the most consistently excellent season of Lee's career to date. The young Australian has always had immense talent, but he's seemingly figured out how to keep from the wild fluctuations that defined his early years on the PGA Tour. He's made all seven cuts to start this season, including three top 10s and a T12. Lee doesn't have an incredible history at the Masters, but he does have a pair of top 25 finishes in his four starts and has made the cut in three of his four visits to Augusta. We may be seeing a legitimate leap from Lee happening in real time, and his fifth Masters start could see him contend for the first time.
|65-1
|There's a strong history of left-handers finding success at Augusta National, and the best lefty going right now is Bhatia. The 24-year-old hasn't finished worse than T16 in his last five PGA Tour starts, which includes a win at Bay Hill. If you look at the history of winners at Bay Hill, you'll find an awful lot of Masters champions on that list. He's been led by his putter this year and will need to have a good ball-striking week to win, but perhaps Bhatia can add a green jacket to his red cardigan.
|82-1
|Conners has been trending in the right direction of late with a couple top 20s in his last two starts, and as one of the PGA Tour's best ball-strikers, he's always loved the exacting challenge of Augusta National. Conners has four top 10s in his last six Masters starts -- including a T8 in 2025 -- and he should be lurking once again in 2026. It will most likely take a specific performance this week for him to become the first Canadian Masters champ since Mike Weir, as he will be better suited to winning in challenging conditions when birdies are harder to come by. With the lack of rain in the forecast, we could get some firm and fast conditions, which might be to Conners' benefit.
|120-1
|When Sungjae Im makes the cut at the Masters, he tends to be in contention. He's made four cuts in six starts at Augusta National and has never finished worse than T16 when he's gotten a weekend tee time. It's been a slow start to 2026 coming off of an injury, but he found his groove as a ball-striker at the Valspar Championship and had the 54-hole lead before a rough Sunday dropped him to T4. At 120-1, Im is worth a little sprinkle at a course he's clearly comfortable with and has the upside to really contend with his ball-striking.