Nick Dunlap has been named the Arnold Palmer Award winner as the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for the 2024 season. Dunlap, 20, becomes the second-youngest recipient ever and the youngest winner of the award since Jordan Spieth claimed the honors in 2013.

As a sophomore at Alabama, Dunlap became the first amateur since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to win on the PGA Tour when he proved victorious at The American Express. He wasn't done in 2024, though, as Dunlap went on to win the Barracuda Championship later that summer after becoming a professional. With his two wins, Dunlap stood as the first player in PGA Tour history to win as an amateur and pro in the same season.

"Nick carved out his place in the PGA Tour record book. To begin 2024 as a collegiate golfer and end it with two PGA Tour victories and among the top-50 players in the FedExCup is truly impressive," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

The right hander qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs and made the most of his opportunity at the St. Jude Championship. Finishing T5 in the postseason opener, Dunlap played his way inside the top-50 cutoff point for the BMW Championship. By doing so, Dunlap also qualified for every signature event in the 2025 season.

Dunlap received 57% of the vote emerging from a list of nominees that included Max Greyserman, Jake Knapp and Matthieu Pavon.