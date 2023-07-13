The proposal of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods owning LIV Golf teams surfaced during Tuesday's Senate hearing regarding the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund's agreement to house commercial operations under a new for-profit entity named PGA Tour Enterprises.

While the condition did not make its way into the final framework agreement, it is not lost on McIlroy who has been a strong opponent to LIV Golf. After firing a 6-under 64 in the first round of the 2023 Scottish Open, the four-time major champion briefly spoke on the prospect.

"If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth I would retire, that's how I feel about it," McIlroy said. "I'd play the majors, but I'd be pretty comfortable."

Despite the two parties coming together, McIlroy has remained consistent on his disdain for LIV Golf, the golf league which PIF finances. The proposal also included McIlroy and Woods playing in 10 LIV Golf events, a "World Golf Series" concluding in Saudi Arabia, and a minimum of two PGA Tour high-profile events to be sponsored by Aramco and/or the PIF, with one of these events being held in Saudi Arabia.

These items were tossed from the final framework agreement, but It is unknown whether any variation of these terms are still under consideration as the PGA Tour and PIF negotiate details of the deal. The PIF plans to be the minority investor of PGA Tour Enterprise and provide an influx of capital into the new entity. PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price estimated an investment "north of $1 billion" from PIF during the July 11 Senate hearing.

"I still hate LIV," McIlroy said ahead of the Canadian Open. "Like, I hate LIV. I hope it goes away, and I would fully expect that it does. I think that's where the distinction here is. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF — very different from LIV."