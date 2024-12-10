Scottie Scheffler has been named the winner of a third straight Jack Nicklaus Award cementing him as the 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year. The Tour announced Scheffler's selection on Tuesday as he joins Tiger Woods as the only golfers to claim the honor in three consecutive years.

Scheffler is also just the third golfer to be named Player of the Year three times in his career joining Woods (11 times) and Rory McIlroy (three). Woods claimed five straight Player of the Year honors from 1999 to 2003 and again won three straight from 2005-07.

Scheffler is the ninth player to win the FedEx Cup and the Player of the Year in the same season since the FedEx Cup era began in 2007.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a truly historic season, capped off with his first FedExCup title and today a third consecutive Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour Player of the Year," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Scottie took on challenges from the best players in the world on the biggest stages all season, and being honored as PGA Tour Player of the Year is the ultimate sign of respect from his peers."

Scheffler received 91% of the vote being selected over two other finalists, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. PGA Tour members who play at least 15 events during the season were eligible to cast their votes.

The 28-year-old Scheffler won seven times this season bringing his career total of PGA Tour wins to 13. After capturing the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Scheffler became the first player ever to successfully defend his title at The Players Championship. He continued to blossom in the spring slipping on the Masters green jacket for the second time in three years at Augusta National. The next week, he donned a tartan jacket at the RBC Heritage for his fourth victory in a five-tournament stretch.

Wins at the Memorial and Travelers Championship made it so Scheffler reigned supreme at four of the eight signature events. One last trophy raise on the PGA Tour came at the Tour Championship where Scheffler claimed his first FedEx Cup crown. In doing so, he became the first to win the Players Championship, Masters and FedEx Cup in the same season.

One of the highlights of Scheffler's summer came away from the PGA Tour when he raced to the finish line at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning the gold medal. Setting the course record in the final round of Le Golf National, Scheffler found himself atop the podium by tournament's end. His ninth worldwide victory of 2024 came this past week at the Hero World Challenge where he once again successful in a title defense.

Scheffler posted a PGA Tour best 16 top-10 finishes in 19 starts in 2024 and did not miss a cut. For the second straight season, he won the Byron Nelson Award for the lowest scoring average on the PGA Tour (68.65).