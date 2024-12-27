Scottie Scheffler's encore to his 2024 season will have to wait, at least for a few weeks. The PGA Tour announced Friday that the world No. 1 has withdrawn from the 2025 Sentry, the league's season opener in Kapalua, due to an injury sustained while preparing dinner on Christmas Day.

According to Scheffler's agent, Blake Smith, the reigning three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year suffered a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass and has since undergone surgery to remove small glass fragments from the affected area. While he is forced to withdraw from The Sentry, Scheffler currently plans to play in The American Express — the third event of the 2025 PGA Tour season — as the timetable for return is slated for three to four weeks.

Scheffler comes into the 2025 season as the clear-cut No. 1 player in the world. Fresh off a year in which he won a total of nine times including the Players Championship, the Masters, the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, the Tour Championship and four signature events on the PGA Tour, Scheffler eyes more of the same this upcoming season in what will be his first defense of the FedEx Cup crown.