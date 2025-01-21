Atlanta Drive GC will make their TGL debut on Tuesday, Jan. 21, against New York Golf Club in the third match held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. New York Golf Club (0-1) will look to secure their first victory after suffering a 9-2 defeat against The Bay Golf Club on Jan. 7. Atlanta will trot out Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay, with Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Young representing New York.

Tuesday's match is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET. According to the latest TGL odds, Atlanta Drive are the -135 money line favorites (risk $135 to win $100), while New York Golf Club are the +105 underdogs (risk $100 to win $105). Should you back Atlanta to win its inaugural match, or should your TGL picks include backing New York to pull off the upset? Before making any TGL picks, you need to see the Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500). Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Now, Cohen has focused his attention on New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive and locked in his TGL best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 21. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2025 Atlanta Drive vs. New York Golf Club expert picks

Cohen is backing Atlanta Drive to lead after six holes for a +105 payout (risk $100 to win $105). New York Golf Club struggled mightily in their first match, losing 9-2 against The Bay Golf Club. New York struggled out of the gate, losing five of the first six holes. They were down 6-0 through the first six holes and Cohen expects they'll struggle in the early going against Atlanta. Plus, New York will be without Xander Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, on Tuesday as he nurses a rib injury that has caused him to miss the last two PGA Tour events.

Cohen also notes that Atlanta's team is stacked with golfers who have been playing well in recent weeks. Thomas has racked up 15 career wins on the PGA Tour and has shot 68 or better in each of his last six competitive rounds. Thomas and Cantlay also have a ton of experience in team formats having participated in numerous Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups.

"Atlanta Drive starts their TGL season off with three players who crushed it at The American Express this past weekend," Cohen told SportsLine. "Justin Thomas finished solo second, Patrick Cantlay T-5, and Billy Horschel T-14." See Cohen's TGL picks and analysis right here.

How to make New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive TGL picks

Cohen has locked in three additional best bets for Atlanta Drive vs. New York Golf Club, including an outright winner and two that offer plus-money payouts. You can only see the TGL picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club, and which plus-money picks should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the New York vs. Atlanta spread you need to jump on, all from the golf expert who has called seven outright winners since 2023.