Boston Common Golf will make their TGL debut on Monday, Jan. 27, against Jupiter Links GG in the fourth match held at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Jupiter Links (0-1) will look to secure their first victory after suffering a lopsided 12-1 defeat against Los Angeles Golf Club on Jan. 14. Jupiter will trot out Tiger Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, with Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott representing Boston. Woods will battle McIlroy in the singles portion of Monday's match.

Monday's match is set to get underway at 6:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest TGL odds, Boston Common are the -235 money line favorites (risk $235 to win $100), while Jupiter Links are the +165 underdogs (risk $100 to win $165). Should you back Boston to win its inaugural match, or should your TGL picks include backing Woods and Co. to pull off the upset? Before making any TGL picks, you need to see the Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common predictions and best bets from golf insider Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner in seven tournaments over the last two seasons. He correctly identified Aaron Rai at +3300 odds in the 2024 Wyndham Championship, as well as Davis Thompson (2024 John Deere Classic, +2200), Bryson DeChambeau (2024 U.S. Open, +2000), Scottie Scheffler (2024 Players Championship, +550), Rickie Fowler (2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, +1400), Brooks Koepka (2023 PGA Championship, +2000), and Chris Kirk (2023 Honda Classic, +3500).

Cohen also posted a perfect 4-0 record in last week's TGL match featuring Atlanta vs. New York, returning over $400 for $100 players. Anyone who followed his betting picks could have been way up on betting apps and sportsbooks.

Top Jupiter Links vs. Boston Common expert picks

Cohen is backing Boston Common to lead after six holes for a -105 payout (risk $105 to win $100). Jupiter Links struggled mightily in their first match, losing 12-1 against Los Angeles Golf Club. Jupiter stumbled out of the gate, losing three of the first four holes. Jupiter was down 5-1 through the first six holes and Cohen expects Woods and Co. will struggle in the early going against a veteran-laden Boston squad.

Cohen also notes that Jupiter's team features two aging golfers and a player who has struggled with consistency in his career. "Woods' game is a shell of his former self, Kevin Kisner is a fine analyst but his best golf days are behind him, and Tom Kim has been inconsistent," Cohen told SportsLine.

Meanwhile, Boston's squad is loaded with three major champions and they'll be eager to make a statement in the early going of their TGL debut. "McIlroy is one of the best players on the planet, Keegan Bradley is playing well thus far in 2025 on the PGA Tour, and Adam Scott has the sweetest swing in all of golf," Cohen said. See Cohen's TGL picks and analysis right here.

