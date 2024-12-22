There aren't many firsts left for the Woods family when it comes to golf, but another was just checked off the list in the final round of the 2024 PNC Championship. Playing alongside his father, Tiger, and the Langer family in the final group, Charlie Woods sent a jolt through the grounds at Ritz-Carlton GC when he made his first-ever hole-in-one on the 174-yard par-3 4th.

Wielding seven iron, Charlie watched closely as his ball landed a few yards short of the pin before trickling into the bottom of the cup. The 15-year-old paused in disbelief before Tiger entered the frame and embraced his son. Tiger offered the younger Woods a playful push as the Florida crowd continued to erupt.

"It was a perfect 7-iron, so I just kind of hit it ... little cut 7," Charlie said moments after the shot and then added, "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

The hole-in-one propelled Team Woods back to the top of the leaderboard, where it stood following a first-round 59. They are currently in a three-way tie with two former champions, Team Langer and Team Singh, and look for their first-ever victory at the PNC Championship to go along with Charlie's first-ever ace.