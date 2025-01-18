For the first time since 2015, Xander Schauffele will not be playing in his hometown event, the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. The San Diego native's name was not among those listed in the field as announced by the PGA Tour on Friday evening. Schauffele's omission follows a withdrawal from the this week's American Express, which was due to "medical reasons", per his manager.

The world No. 2 struggled in the early stages of his career at Torrey Pines as he aimed to strike a balance between hometown festivities and play inside the ropes. Schauffele figured things out in recent years and claimed four top-25 finishes across the last six Farmers Insurance Opens, including a runner-up result in 2021.

Schauffele is not only missing the Farmers Insurance Open, but he is not listed in the field for the third TGL match between his New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive Golf Club scheduled for Jan. 21. The two-time major champion played in the inaugural competition on Jan. 7 where his team fell to the trio of Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry.

Schauffele went through 2024 without an injury, but the year prior, he did withdraw during the second round of the Sentry due to a back injury. No reason for Schauffele's exclusion from the field has been given at this time.

The Farmers Insurance Open represents the fourth event of the PGA Tour season and will welcome a full field of players to Torrey Pines. This precedes the second signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where Schauffele is expected to play barring any setbacks.