Five-star senior Brayden Burries put up one of the most impressive stat-lines of the high school basketball season Friday night, posting 56 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and five steals in a 110-92 victory for No. 6 Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) over Inglewood (Calif.).

Burries connected on 18 of 28 field goal attempts, while knocking down 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc and connecting on 17 of 18 free throw attempts in the efficient effort. The 6-foot-4 combo-guard had 30 points in the first half on 10 of 13 shooting.

Regarded as the No. 11 prospect in the Class of 2025, Burries led three scorers in double-figures in the victory as senior guard Myles Walker chipped in 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds while senior wing Dominic Copenhagen had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The elite prospect is averaging 36.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.0 steals per contest during his senior campaign. ...

