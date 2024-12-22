FORT MYERS, Fla. — Former NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal coached National Top 10 No. 7 Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas) to a 87-65 victory over Bullis (Potomac, Md.) in the City of Palms Classic Signature Series championship game on Sunday.

The 18-year NBA veteran and six-time NBA all-star has been the head coach at Dynamic Prep for three seasons now, compiling an impressive record of 61-8. O'Neal led Dynamic Prep to a record of 23-1 last season and captured the Chick-Fil-A Classic championship after knocking off National Top 10 foe Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) in the title game.Bullis led 19-17 after the first quarter while Dynamic Prep rallied to take a 31-27 advantage into halftime.

The second half was all Dynamic Prep as they jumped out to a 14-point advantage after the third period sparked by a 10-0 run. The Lone Star State powerhouse never relented in the fourth quarter, as they continued to extend the margin until the final whistle.

Dynamic Prep was led by a balanced effort as four players scored in double-figures in the victory led by 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals on 7 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range from three-star Oral Roberts commit Leroy Kelly IV.

Four-star SMU signee Jermaine O'Neal Jr. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com