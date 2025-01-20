Springfield, Mass. — No. 4 Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) knocks off top-ranked Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) at the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Monday 73-55 behind a balanced effort that saw all five starters score in double-figures.

The Eagles used a strong third and fourth quarter push to open things up late and cruise to the big-time win.

Harvard pledge Alex Touomou led all scorers with 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists in the win. Virginia Tech signee Christian Gurdak piled up 11 points and 18 rebounds and Xavier signee Nykolas Lewis chipped in 11 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in a well-rounded effort. ...

