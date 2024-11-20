Preseason National Top 10 No. 3 Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) knocked off top-ranked team in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25 Columbus 66-54 Tuesday night powered by 33 points from five-star Kansas commit Darryn Peterson.

Peterson connected on 11-of-17 field goal attempts and added eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals in a complete performance for the Crew, making an early-season statement in the MaxPreps National Player of the Year conversation. Top 30 senior Niko Bundalo also chipped in 11 points and 14 rebounds in the signature victory.

After falling behind 19-7 with 3.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter following a three-point play from junior guard Cello Jackson, the Crew responded strong with a 15-2 run over the next five-plus minutes of game-time sparked by a last-second three-pointer from Peterson to close out the opening period.

Peterson scored 22 of his game-high 33 points in the first half to swing the momentum for Prolific Prep and tie things up 30-30 at the half.

After taking a 48-44 advantage into the fourth quarter, the Crew opened the final period on a 10-2 run while holding the Explorers without a field goal for over three minutes before a three-pointer from five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer with 4:20 remaining.

Prolific Prep (7-0) extended the lead over the final four minutes with free throws and outscored the three-time defending Florida state champions 18-10 over the final eight minutes.

Boozer finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in his senior debut, while five-star junior Caleb Gaskins chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

