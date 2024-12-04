There is a new No. 1 in the National Top 10 high school basketball rankings. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) takes over the top spot after preseason No. 1 Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) suffered a pair of setbacks early in the season.

Preseason No. 7 AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.) and No. 10 Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) both drop out of the rankings after losses.

The biggest riser in this week's rankings is Dynamic Prep (Irving, Texas), which jumps to No. 7 after a strong start. The Lone Star State powerhouse is coached by six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal.

A big-time showdown between Montverde Academy and No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com