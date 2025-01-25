Top-ranked Columbus (Miami, Fla.) left no doubt Friday night, blowing past National Top 10 No. 3 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) 79-59 led by 25 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer in a nationally-televised showdown Friday night.

The Explorers never trailed in the contest and didn't allow Montverde Academy to cut the deficit under double-digits in the second half.

Columbus scored the first six points of the game before extending their advantage to 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Explorers continued to methodically grow their advantage throughout the lopsided win, extending their edge to 38-24 at the half and 58-39 at the end of the third quarter.Although both meetings between the two teams were wire-to-wire wins for Columbus, the second meeting felt much different as the Explorers left no doubt who the better team was in the lopsided result. ...

