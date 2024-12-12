Josh Allen had no FBS offers coming out of high school at Firebaugh (Calif.) despite throwing for more than 5,000 yards at the Central Valley school.

The three-sport athlete from the town of 8,000 near Fresno played at Reedley Junior College before landing at the University of Wyoming and being drafted seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

A front-runner for the MVP this season, Allen has set NFL records in each of the past two weeks. In a 44-42 loss to the Rams, he became the first player in NFL history to rush and throw for three touchdowns. ...

