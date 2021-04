Leury Garcia Leg 04-10-2021 Probable for Apr 11

Billy Hamilton Hamstring 04-19-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 20

Tim Anderson Hamstring 04-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 15

Eloy Jimenez Pectoral 08-14-2021 Expected to be out until at least Aug 15

Adam Engel Hamstring 04-10-2021 Expected to be out until at least Apr 11

Jace Fry Back 06-01-2021 Expected to be out until at least Jun 2