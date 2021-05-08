The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will need to continue relying on their depth and versatility when they meet in the third contest of their four-game series on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Both teams placed their starting shortstops on the injured list before the start of the series, and the Dodgers could have more key players on the sideline.

Justin Turner and Max Muncy departed during the Dodgers' 8-6 come-from-behind win on Tuesday night after the All-Star infielders were hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats in the third inning. Turner has a knee contusion, while Muncy is nursing a shoulder contusion.

The Dodgers already were without center fielder Mookie Betts in their starting lineup for a third straight game because of a hip pointer. They also lost shortstop Gavin Lux to a pulled hamstring in Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Chris Taylor has filled in nicely for Lux at shortstop and for Betts in the leadoff spot. He hit two homers and doubled before walking to lead off the ninth inning on Tuesday night, setting the stage for Will Smith's walk-off, three-run homer.

"My swing was in a good place (Tuesday) night," Taylor said. "I just kind of trusted my eyes."

The Giants are without shortstop Brandon Crawford, who went on the 10-day injured list Monday because of an oblique strain.

Thairo Estrada has been impressive in Crawford's spot. Estrada slammed a two-run double in the 7-2 win against the Dodgers on Monday and hit a solo homer to help the Giants seize an early 6-1 lead on Tuesday.

First-place San Francisco leads Los Angeles by only one game in the National League West.

"It's a great opportunity to be consistent, show what I can do up here and, hopefully, be up here for a long time," Estrada said through a translator before the game on Tuesday.

Estrada has never started five straight games in the majors, but Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he isn't worried about his player handling such a major role.

"He's a pretty poised man, and I don't think it takes Crawford going down for us to see that," Kapler said. "We've seen it since he's been in the big leagues for us. He's hungry."

Right-hander Logan Webb is scheduled to start on the mound for the Giants on Wednesday.

Webb (4-3, 3.54 ERA) faced the Dodgers on May 29. He allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit in five innings to pick up the win in the 11-6 victory at Dodger Stadium.

He's 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers.

Webb was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and started against the St. Louis Cardinals on short notice. He allowed one run on five hits in four innings in a no-decision.

The Dodgers plan to counter with left-hander Julio Urias (12-3, 3.78), who is tied for the major-league lead in wins with Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old Urias is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in three starts in July. He has benefited from solid run support, with the Dodgers combining for 26 runs in those wins.

Urias made back-to-back starts against the Giants at the end of May and went 1-1, allowing eight earned runs in 11 innings.

He's 1-3 with a 2.97 ERA in 17 career appearances (11 starts) vs. San Francisco.

