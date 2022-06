Roberto Perez Hamstring 02-28-2023 Out for the season

Jake Marisnick Thumb 06-21-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 22

Ben Gamel Hamstring 06-28-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Duane Underwood Illness 06-19-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 20

Josh VanMeter Finger 06-28-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 29

Greg Allen Hamstring 07-07-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jul 8

Kevin Newman Groin 06-25-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 26

Dillon Peters Back 06-17-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 18

Blake Cederlind Elbow 06-23-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 24

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo Back 06-16-2022 Expected to be out until at least Jun 17